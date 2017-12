Hoop player of the week

CARLINVILLE (Dec. 21, 2017) – The Gary Edwards Country Financial boys basketball player of the week is six-foot-three inch junior Will Walton.

Walton is averaging 10 points and six rebounds for the 2017-18 Cavaliers through the first seven games.

“Will has come a long way over the past year and has really stepped up to be one of our top players,” said Carlinville coach Alan Cooper.

Walton will receive a plaque and a free pizza from Little Italy’s.