Hollywood and Vine brings comfort food to Carlinville

By JORDAN GRUCZA

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

After a long period of having its doors closed, Carlinville’s Hollywood & Vine is up and running with the management of new owner Mark Meng.

Carlinville Mayor Deanna Demuzio, members of the city council and other members of the community recently celebrated the opening of the restaurant at a special Nov. 2 lunch, where guests were able to sample Meng’s signature comfort food recipes.

The location has undergone a noticeable transformation, with a spacious and inviting ambience, leather couches for either conversation or to watch a game, pool tables, as well as plenty of bar seating. While the bar is a major draw, Meng said that his focus is on the food.

Meng is a native of Beijing, where his family taught him how to cook. He later went to a one-year culinary school in the Chinese capital with the intent to come to the United States to share his love of food.

“I came to Carlinville because my friend in Worden recommended it,” Meng said. “I came by and I liked the location. It’s a good town, and a booming town.”

Meng brings 23 years of experience in the restaurant industry, previously owning several businesses including Cafe Brio and Hometown Cafe in Springfield, as well as the Red Ox steakhouse in Macomb.

Current offerings at Hollywood & Vine include a Texas Backyard BBQ burger with pulled pork, cheddar cheese and a hand-dipped onion ring, cable loaded chili dogs, grilled tenderloin and roasted garlic peppercorn salmon. Appetizers include a hand-carved blooming onion and American-style chicken wings stir-fried in Chinese sauce.

The owner stated that previous customers of his in other communities have been skeptical about his experience with the cuisine he chooses to cook, being a native of Beijing.

“People in Springfield, they love my food,” Meng said. “In Macomb, when I cooked steak, nobody believed I could do it. Later, once they tried it, they said they only wanted me cooking it in the kitchen. They were happy as long as it was me.”

The prices of Meng’s menu items at previous establishments have kept a few customers in smaller communities away as other local restaurants had cheaper offerings, but he insists on only using quality meats and larger portions, although the half-pound burger he currently serves may be replaced with something smaller in the future to keep prices down.

Meng will also be holding a first responders appreciation event Monday, Dec. 16, where local police, firefighters and EMTs will be able to pick up free hamburgers, hot dogs and French fries at a cookout from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Hollywood & Vine is open Tuesday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.