Holiday hoopla coming soon

CARLINVILLE (Dec. 14, 2017) – The post-Christmas basketball tournaments will begin in earnest in this area on Dec. 26, as the Carlinville Holiday Tournament boys and girls editions will take place.

On the boys side, one pool of teams will include the Cavailers, East Alton-Wood River, Staunton and Mount Olive. The other pool will include Bunker Hill, Hillsboro, Gillespie and Litchfield.

Carlinville plays Mt. Olive at 5 p.m. Dec. 26; plays East Alton-WR at 8 p.m. Dec. 27 and plays Staunton at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 28.

Dec. 29 is the wrap up day with teams playing against teams from the other pool which finished in the same position.

In girls tournament play, Carlinville, Greenfield/Northwestern, East Alton-Wood River and Staunton/Mt. Olive are in one pool, while Bunker Hill, Nokomis, Gillespie and Litchfield are on the other side.

Carlinville girls open at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 26 against Greenfield-Northwestern. They will play at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 27 against East Alton-Wood River in the middle school gymnasium; and on Dec. 28 will face Staunton/Mt. Olive at 5 p.m.

A complete list of games is available in the Mac Stats section.