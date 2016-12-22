Holiday Hoopla 2016

Those wanting to spend their Christmas break in the gym will be in luck as most area and South Central Conference boys and girls basketball teams will be participating in one tournament or another Dec. 26 through Dec. 30

But there is also something new for the wrestling fans this year, as Carlinville will be one of 42 Class 1A schools participating in the Abe Rumble at the Prairie Capital Convention Center in Springfield Dec. 28-29.

The two-day tournament is featured in a dual team format in eight five-team pools, with each team facing the other schools in their respective pool before heading to championship play on the 29th.

The Cavies will weigh-in at 8 a.m. Dec. 28 and begin wrestling at 9 a.m. with 21 other schools on eight mats.

On Dec. 29, weigh-ins begin at 8 a.m. with wrestling at 9 a.m.

Basketball

The Carlinville Holiday Tournament will be the most popular tournament among the locals, as several county teams will be participating in the event scheduled for Monday through Thursday, Dec. 26-29.

The Cavies boys team open pool play on Monday against East Alton-Wood River at 6:30 p.m. Carlinville plays Hillsboro on Tuesday at 8 p.m. and Mt. Olive Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

Thursday’s time and opponent will be determined after pool play.

Mt. Olive will also play at 3:30 p.m. Monday against Hillsboro and 3:30 p.m. Tuesday against East Alton-Wood River.

Gillespie, Staunton and Bunker Hill, along with Litchfield, are in the other pool.

Gillespie plays Staunton Monday at 2 p.m.; Gillespie plays Litchfield at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and Bunker Hill at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Staunton will play Bunker Hill at 2 p.m. Tuesday and Litchfield at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Bunker Hill and Litchfield play 8 p.m. Monday.

The Lady Cavaliers play East Alton-WR at 5 p.m. Monday; play Greenfield-Northwestern at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the middle school gym; and play Nokomis at 5 p.m. Wednesday, with the finals set for Thursday. Litchfield and Carlinville are the top two seeds for the tournament.

Greenfield-Northwestern’s girls team will also play Monday against Nokomis at 2 p.m. in the middle school and against East Alton-Wood River at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in the high school gymnasium.

Gillespie, Staunton and Bunker Hill, along with Litchfield/Lincolnwood are in the other side of the pool in girls action.

Bunker Hill will face Litchfield/Lincolnwood at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the middle school gym; Staunton at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at the high school; and Gillespie at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the middle school.

Staunton will play Litchfield/Lincolnwood at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the middle school. Staunton and Gillespie play on Monday at 12:30 p.m. to start off the tournament at the high school.

Elsewhere – boys tournaments

At Bloomington, the State Farm Classic for small schools will feature the Southwestern Piasa Birds.

Southwestern got the No. 9 seed and will face No. 8 Rock Falls at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Shirk Center in Bloomington.

A win would put the Birds in a 4 p.m. game on Wednesday against the winner of top-seed Quincy Notre Dame or Peoria Christian. A loss, and Southwestern would face either Notre Dame or Peoria Christian at 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

At Waverly, North Mac is the No. 5 seed and will face No. 13 Buffalo Tri-City at 10:30 a.m. Monday. The winner advances to Tuesday’s 10:30 a.m. contest against the winner of the Athens-Triopia matchup, with Athens the No. 1 seed of the tournament.

The loser faces the Athens-Triopia loser on Tuesday at 9 a.m.

Greenfield/Northwestern is also at Waverly, and as the No. 16 seed will face No. 8 Lincolnwood Monday at 9 p.m.

The winner advances to the 9 p.m. Tuesday contest against the Pawnee-West Central winner. The loser faces the loser of that game at 7:30 p.m Tuesday.

At Vandalia, the host Vandals and Pana will participate among local South Central Schools.

In fact, the Panthers and Vandals are in the same pool and play each other at 11:30 a.m. Monday. Pana plays Ramsey later Monday at 6:30 p.m. while Vandalia plays Effingham St. Anthony on Monday at 8 p.m.

On Tuesday, Vandalia plays Ramsey at 3:30 p.m. and Pana plays Effingham St. Anthony at 5 p.m. Tournament play continues Wednesday and Thursday.

At Pinckneyville, the Duster Thomas Hoops Classic features SCC teams Greenville and Roxana.

Roxana is in a pool with Pinckneyville and Trico. The Shells face Pinckneyville at 9 a.m. Tuesday and Trico at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Greenville will play Waterloo Gibault at 9 a.m. Tuesday and Du Quoin at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The tournament concludes on Wednesday.

Elsewhere – girls tournaments

At Lebanon, Roxana, Mt. Olive, Greenville and Southwestern will all participate in this tournament.

Mt. Olive will open tournament play on Monday against Steeleville at 2 p.m. They would play in the winner’s bracket at 5 p.m. on Tuesday or the loser’s bracket at 11 a.m. Tuesday against either Trenton Wesclin or Chester.

Southwestern will face Columbia at 11 a.m. Monday. A win sends them to the 3:30 p.m. winner’s bracket game, or a loss to the 9:30 a.m. loser’s bracket game against either Sparta or Greenville on Tuesday. Sparta and Greenville play at 9:30 a.m. Monday.

Roxana will face Red Bud at 3:30 p.m. Monday. A win will have the Shells playing at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday or the loser’s bracket at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday against Marissa or Christ our Risen Savior.

At Mattoon, Vandalia will participating in this tournament, playing St. Anthony at 1 p.m. Tuesday and Olney at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Vandalia will be playing Mattoon at 11:30 a.m., while the tournament continues later that day and concludes on Thursday.

At Riverton, North Mac and Hillsboro are both participating in the tournament.

North Mac will face Williamsville at 4:30 p.m. on Monday; Sherrard at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and Clinton at 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

Hillsboro faces Auburn at noon on Monday; Midwest Central at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday and Porta at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

That tournament concludes on Thursday as well.