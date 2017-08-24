Hog Jog, bands, BBQ and football this weekend in Palmyra

Hog Jog, bands, BBQ and football this weekend

PALMYRA, Ill., Aug. 24, 2017 — The village of Palmyra will be a busy place this Saturday, Aug. 26.

The day will begin with the Hog Jog, a 5k walk/run, at Palmyra City Park. The event is sponsored by the Macoupin County Public Health Department, Macoupin County Medical Reserve Corps, Village of Palmyra and Sonneborn’s Old No. 7. Check-in begins at 7:30 a.m. with the run starting at 8:30 a.m..

The annual Rib Cook Off, which is part of the Macoupin County Trifecta Rib Cook-off Contest, will be held outside the Old No. 7 in downtown Palmyra. Judging will take place at 3 p.m. and meals will then be made available to the public. Pulled pork sandwiches will be served all day. Two bands will entertain during the event, “Flip the Frog”, followed by “Flake.”

The 2017 Palmyra Car and Bike Show will offer 18 car classes as well as 5 motorcycle classes. It will occur adjacent to the Rib Cook-off at the Smoky Jennings Chevrolet car lot across the street from Casey’s. Chariman LaVern Harvey can answer questions at (217) 652-5144

Just down the road at the Northwestern High School football field, the Northwestern Athletic Association is hosting the annual Fresh/Soph football jamboree.

Beginning at 9 am, Greenfield-Northwestern will face off with South Fork. Following in forty-five minute increments, North Greene will face North Mac, West Central will take on Carrollton and then Southwestern will play Triopia. There will be a Championship and Consolation game to wrap up the tournament.

The Athletic Association food stand will begin serving breakfast at 9 am and will offer a number BBQ ‘d items throughout the day. The Northwestern Student Council will be selling lemonade shake-ups.