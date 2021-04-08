The history of 500 West Main in Carlinville

Built 1918, this building at 500 West Main in Carlinville housed many different tractor and car dealerships. Photo provided.

By Dave Rathgeb

Enquirer~Democrat contributor

In 1918 Metzler Brothers (Edward, Frank and Robert) built a very large brick building to sell Remley trucks and tractors as well as John Deere farm equipment. This building at 500 West Main was 55 foot wide, 100 foot long and 14 foot tall. At the time it was one of Carlinville’s largest buildings until the next year 1919 when the Wilson Brothers (Homer and Howard) built a huge two story building for automobile sales and service. This building was 70 foot wide and 150 foot long and had a car ramp to the second floor for car storage. This is the present Elks Lodge at 201 West Main Street, Carlinville.

Somewhere in the early 1940’s the Wilson Bros. and the Metzler Bros. traded buildings. Metzler continued to sell new John Deere equipment at 201 West Main until 1963 when Fred Smith became the John Deere dealer in a building across from Prairie Farms. Metzler Bros continued to sell used parts on West Main until 1975 when the Carlinville Elks purchased the building. If you drive by the building at 201West Main Street in Carlinville and look up at the top center it says 1919 Wilson Bros.

The Metzler building was demolished on Thursday, April 1. Photo provided.