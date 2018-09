Historical society to meet Sept. 10

CARLINVILLE (Sept. 6 2018) – The regular monthly meeting of the Macoupin County Historical Society will be held at 7 p.m., Monday, Sept. 10, in the Ruyle Building on the society’s grounds, located at 920 West Breckenridge Street in Carlinville. The meeting is open to the public.

Jim Frank will give a presentation entitled “Humorous Old Newspaper Articles.” The building is air conditioned and handicap-accessible. Refreshments will be served.