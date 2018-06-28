Historical society to meet July 2

CARLINVILLE (June 28, 2018) – The monthly meeting of the Macoupin County Historical Society will be held at 7 p.m., Monday, July 2, in the Ruyle Building on the historical society grounds in Carlinville. The building is handicapped accessible, and the meeting is open to the public.

Speakers for the evening meeting will be Joe Angleton, Bill Hoback and Dick Mottershaw, all of whom started out as coal miners and ended up working for the Department of Mines and Minerals. They will discuss the history of coal mining in Macoupin County.