Historical Society hosts spring festival

By Erin Sanson

Enquirer-Democrat Reporter

The Macoupin County Historical Society held their first festival since 2019 on Saturday June 5 and Sunday June 6. The spring festival is typically held over Memorial day weekend.

Dan Hauter, President of the Historical Societ explained that the society had talked about moving their festivals’ typical date for the last three years. “Vendors usually have a set route, so changing the dates effects who you can get.” Hauter said that the Historical Society usually has 80 to 90 vendors during the festival but this year, “I was hoping for about 50 or so and we got 53 vendors this year, so we definitely met expectations.”

Live music, performed by Salmon Creek on Saturday afternoon, and Cactus Ranch on Sunday, rang across the grounds and provided a show for those who sat and listened in addition to providing music for those who shopped the booths.

Read the full story in the June 10th edition of the Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat.