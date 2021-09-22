Historical Society holds annual Fall Festival at Anderson Mansion

Historical Society holds annual Fall Festival at Anderson

By ERIN SANSON

Enquirer-Democrat Reporter

The annual Macoupin County Historical Society Fall Festival was held earlier this week on Saturday and Sunday Sept. 18 and 19 at the Anderson Mansion grounds. It was an unusually warm weekend to be the third weekend of September with highs in the upper 80s. Most Fall festival goers were clad in shorts and t-shirts if not tank tops due to the unseasonably warm weather. While the weather did not agree with the theme of the festival the booths and vendors had their fall goods and wares out to sell.

Fall home and lawn decorations were scattered around the lawn of the Anderson Mansion, as were fall plants and flowers like mums.

Besides the fall home goods, the treats and snacks at the festival were decidedly fall in flavor. Apple Butter, toffees, and a multitude of other fall flavors were out for festival goers to purchase and enjoy.

The red barn served food in its traditional cafeteria style lunch lines, a change of pace from the pickup system used just three months ago during the spring festival.

Bands performed on Saturday and Sunday, “Souls” was Saturday’s entertainment, beginning at 12 p.m. and going until 3 p.m. Sunday the band “Antics” played during the same time slot.

Horseback rides and a petting zoo were open for the kids to enjoy.

Farm demonstrations were held including demonstrations on preparing and cooking sorghum, corn picking, corn binding, putting corn in the cribs, and threshing oats. The sawmill and blacksmith shop were also open during the fall festival. A demonstration on Broom making and spinning wool were also both there to watch.

The out buildings on the grounds were open for viewing once more, they were closed during the Spring Festival. The chapel held a small service on Sunday morning, and hymns were sung outside later in the afternoon. The general store had ice cream, soda, and water for sale. The washroom and schoolhouse were open for exploration as well.

As always a tractor parade was held Saturday and Sunday at 2:00 p.m. Antique tractors lined the side entrance to the mansion, some for sale, others just for show. The Macoupin Agricultural Antique Association served up porkburgers and hot dogs from their pavilion on the east side of the mansion grounds.