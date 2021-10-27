Hilda Elizabeth Bettis

Hilda Elizabeth Bettis, 92, passed away on October 22, 2021.

She was born to Ralph and Evelyn (Nunes) Miller.

Hilda graduated from Girard High School in May of 1946.

She married Charles Eldon Bettis on June 2, 1946.

When her youngest child went to school, Hilda went to work at the Prairie Glove Factory in Carlinville. She also worked at the General Telephone Company office in Virden, the State Bank of Girard and Sacred Heart Credit Union, until her retirement in 1993.

Hilda was the choir director at the Girard Church of the Brethren where she was the organist for years. She volunteered as an organist and pianist for Pleasant Hill Village and Sunrise Manor Nursing Home. She was a member of the Nilwood Home Bureau until it disbanded and sang with the Sweet Adelines in Carlinville, Litchfield and Springfield. She was a valued benefactor to Pleasant Hill Village.

Hilda loved to travel. She and Eldon enjoyed trips with Don Hickman, especially Hawaii, Alaska, Australia and New Zealand. After her retirement she would spend winters in Texas and Florida and camped in Colorado.

Hilda is survived by her son, Gary Bettis, daughter, Jeanette (John) Earley both of Girard; four grandchildren, Angela (Carl) Try of Chatham, Jodie (Mikel) Sealey of West Jordan, Utah, JR (Brooke) Earley of Girard, and Stephanie (Kris) Neuman of New Berlin, 13 great grandchildren; brothers, Jacob Edward (Barbara) Miller of Atlanta, GA, Henry (Karen) Sutton and Wendell (Joan) Sutton, both of Girard.

She was preceded in death by her husband Eldon; son, Douglas; and siblings, Glenn & Stanley Miller, Donna Thurber, Wanda Munro, Virgil and Wayne Sutton.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Oct. 28 from 3:30-7 p.m. at the Davis-Anderson Funeral Home in Girard.

Funeral services will be held Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, 10 a.m. at the Davis-Anderson Funeral Home in Girard, with Rev. Shawn Burgess officiating.

Memorials may be made to North Mac Schools.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Girard in charge of arrangements.