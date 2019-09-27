Highway dedication held for fallen Vietnam soldier

Front, from left, are Rep. Avery Bourne, Joan Page, Kathy Robinson, Debra Hagen, Betty Saurwein and Bernard Gregory; and, back, Lonnie Saffel, Randy Sikowski, Butch Cottingham, Richard Gregory stand on stage at a highway dedication ceremony for U.S. Army Sgt. Glenard Gregory.

A highway dedication, two years in the making, was celebrated Saturday, Sept. 7, in honor of the family and friends of US Army Sgt. Glenard “Red” J. Gregory.

Sgt. Gregory was one of many killed in action while serving his country in the Vietnam War however the giving of his life was honored Saturday with more than 200 family and friends in attendance in his hometown at Shipman Elementary School.

Among the family and friends in attendance, the Patriot Guard Riders rowed the entrance with a spectacular array of U.S. and Military flags, Alton VFW No. 1308 Color Guard presented the Colors, National Anthem was sung by Johnell Cook, U.S. Air Force Veteran, Pledge of Allegiance was lead by Claire Meininger from Girl Scout Troop No. 235 and opening and closing prayers were given by Reverend Dr. Toby Curtright from Shipman United Methodist Church.

Representative Avery Bourne welcomed everyone to the ceremony and described the life of Sgt. Gregory. He was born in Shipman Feb. 27, 1949, the son of J.W. and Lorene Gregory.

He had seven siblings: Bernard Gregory of Gillespie, Betty Saurwein of Plainview, Joan Page of Gillespie, Jeanette Brunaugh of Ellerslie, Ga., Debra Hagen of Carrollton, Kathy Robinson of Shipman and Richard Gregory of Gillespie.

U.S. Army Sgt. Glenard J. Gregory, who attended Southwestern High School, enlisted in the U.S. Army Nov. 28, 1967, and was 20 when he was injured when an enemy rocket exploded next to his howitzer April 19, 1969 and passed away April 20, 1969 just days before he was scheduled to return home from burns he received in the attack. He was serving with the Field Artillery, Battery A of the First Battalion, 27th Artillery, 23rd Artillery Group, II Field Force in Vietnam.

Sgt. Gregory was awarded the Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, the National Defense Medal, Purple Heart Medal, the Good Conduct Medal, the Expert Sharpshooter Medal and the Bronze Star with the “V” decoration. The small town of Shipman welcomed his body home and rallied around his family. He is buried in Shipman Cemetery.

Lonnie Saffel, U.S. Marine Corp Veteran shared memories of Sgt. Gregory, Glen “Butch” Cottingham, U.S. Army Veteran, read the resolution and special remarks were given by Randy Sikowski from U.S.Senator Tammy Duckworth’s Office.