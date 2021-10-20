Herschel Richard Chandler

Herschel Richard Chandler, 89, of Medora, passed away Monday, October 11, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born Nov. 24, 1931, in Medora, to the late Ralph and Mayme (Milby) Chandler.

After graduating from high school, Heschel served our country during the Korean Conflict, a veteran of the United States Navy.

On Feb. 24, 1956, he married Sandra Baratta, in Lomita, California.

After being honorably discharged from military service, Herschel took up his life’s work of farming in the Southwestern Community which included sales distribution for Lewis Hybrid Seed.

He was a very active, social man and enjoyed memberships in Jerseyville American Legion, Medora and Shipman Masonic Lodges, Jersey County Fair Board, Jersey County Farm Bureau, and Fidelity Township Board. He was also a former member of the Medora Lions Club, was a Jersey County Election Judge, and devoted deacon and trustee at Bethel Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Sandra; his children, Beverly Pence of Medora, Denise (Dave) Peterson of Colchester; grandchildren, JeAnne (Adam) Hurley, Robert (Lori) Pence, Carri (Steven) Taylor, Ethan (Ella) Peterson; great grandchildren, Zack, Zoey, Bobbie, Cora, Jaycee, Finn, Alex, Kiki; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death, by his parents; two sisters and his brothers in law, Emma (Hayward) Talley and Lola (George) Smith.

Visitation was held on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at Bethel Baptist Church, 29541 Kane Rd, Jerseyville.

Funeral service were held on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Bethel Baptist Church with Pastor Lohr officiating.

Burial followed in Medora Cemetery with military honors performed by Jerseyville American Legion.

Memorials in Herschel’s name may be made to Bethel Baptist Church.

Online condolences and guestbook can be found at andersonfamilyfuneral.com.