Herman F. Landreth

Herman F. Landreth, 94, passed away on July 1, 2019. He was born April 8, 1925 in Bunker Hill, the son of Oscar C. and Iva W. (Halterman) Landreth.

He married Evelyn A. Rose (deceased in 2000) in 1946. They had three daughters, Linda J. Brodley/Hurst, Becky J. Edwards, and Jill L. Geick; and they all survive. He later married Alberta (Bertie) M. (Turner) Flowers and she preceded him in death in 2013.

He is survived by six grandchildren, Ted and Dean Brodley, Monica and Kurt Geick, Julie and Michael Edwards, and five great grandchildren, Kara, Lane and Gracie Brodley, Tyler and Kendall Edwards.

He was also preceded in death by three sisters, Ruby Catherall, Alice Bland, Laura Rust; four brothers, Gilbert, Glenn, John H. and Albert C., and one granddaughter (Amy Brodley).

Herman graduated from Bunker Hill High School in 1943, and Shurtleff College in 1948.

He enlisted in the U.S. Navy Air Corps in March 1943 and served from July 1943 to September 1945. Upon returning from enlistment, his main occupation was president of Landreth Lumber Company from 1956 to 1982. He was an alderman and chairman of the Water Department for four years in the 1950s. He was assistant Boy Scout master for a few years.

He also was a co-owner of Eagle Hurst Ranch in Steeleville, Mo. for several years.

The youngest of eight children, he had a strong sense of family, and taught his children that family was very important. Many times he helped various family members and friends. He also was a strong supporter of the Bunker Hill business community. As a business owner he believed it was important to treat customers fairly.

He and Evelyn started square dancing in the 1960s where they made many lifelong friends. Herman squared danced until he was 91 years old.

After partners joined Landreth Lumber Company, Herman and Evelyn had time to travel around the United States, and briefly in Canada and Mexico. After Herman retired, they spent some winters in a Texas RV Campground.

In 1987 he and Evelyn helped daughter Linda acquire and operate Thomas County Hardware in Georgia. He was 50 percent owner for a few years.

He and Evelyn were charter members of the Macoupin County Historical Society. When he returned to Bunker Hill, after living in Carrollton for more than 10 years with second wife, Bertie, he joined the Bunker Hill Historical Museum and was on the Board of Directors.

Memorials may be made to the Bunker Hill Historical Museum or local charity of one’s choice.

Per his request, his body was cremated and there will be no memorial service. The family will be gathering to remember him at a later time.