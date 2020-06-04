Henry Russell Blevins
Henry Russell Blevins, 60, of Gillespie died Sunday, May 17, 2020 at 12:55 p.m.at his residence.
He was born Dec. 26, 1959 in Wichita, Kansas to the late John Palmer Blevins and Mary Jane Voyles Blevins.
He married Belinda Sue Hersman Blevins Jan. 19, 1994 in Carlinville.
Henry attended Mt. Olive Grade School and graduated from Mt. Olive High School with the Class of 1977.
Henry was a member of the United States Army from 1979-1983. He was employed as a laborer for Jones Construction for more than 40 years.
He enjoyed model cars and working puzzles. Henry also collected old sailing ships and especially loved spending time with his family.
Survivors include his wife, Belinda; son, Michael Schell; two daughters, Crystal (Don) Brow of Gillespie and Alice (Anthony) Ferro of Tiline, Ky.; stepson, Walter Holmes; stepdaughter, Jenny Robbins (fiance Dennis) of Chatham; five sisters, Patricia (Keith) Bond of Mt. Olive, Rhoda (Lonnie) Gibson of Litchfield, Lois Turner of Kansas, Virginia Voyles of Texas and Charlotte (James Jones Jr) Mt. Olive; two brothers, Roland (Betty) Goetluck of California and William (Beth) Goetluck of Caseyville; 19 grandchildren and 13 great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Larry Goetluck; one stepdaughter, Carolyn Ayres; and one great-granddaughter: Navaho Morgan.
No services are being held at this time. A celebration of life followed by a burial with military rites at Chapman Cemetery at a later date.
Memorials can be made to the Family to help cover expenses c/o Becker & Son F.H. 221 South Poplar Street, Mt. Olive, IL 62069.
Condolences can be given online at www.beckerandson.com. Becker & Son Funeral Home, Mt. Olive, is in charge of arrangements.