Henry Russell Blevins

Henry Russell Blevins, 60, of Gillespie died Sunday, May 17, 2020 at 12:55 p.m.at his residence.

He was born Dec. 26, 1959 in Wichita, Kansas to the late John Palmer Blevins​ and Mary Jane Voyles Blevins​.

​He married Belinda Sue Hersman Blevins ​Jan. 19, 1994​ in Carlinville.

​Henry attended Mt. Olive Grade School and graduated from Mt. Olive High School with the Class of 1977​.

Henry was a member of the United States Army from 1979-1983​. He was employed as a laborer for Jones Construction for more than 40 years.​

​He enjoyed model cars and working puzzles. Henry also collected old sailing ships and especially loved spending time with his family.​

Survivors include his wife, Belinda; son, Michael Schell; two daughters, Crystal (Don) Brow of Gillespie and Alice (Anthony) Ferro of Tiline, Ky.; stepson, Walter Holmes; stepdaughter, Jenny Robbins (fiance Dennis) of Chatham; five sisters, Patricia (Keith) Bond of Mt. Olive, Rhoda (Lonnie) Gibson of Litchfield, Lois Turner of Kansas, Virginia Voyles of Texas and Charlotte (James Jones Jr) Mt. Olive; two brothers, Roland (Betty) Goetluck of California and William (Beth) Goetluck of Caseyville; 19 grandchildren and 13 great-great-grandchildren.​

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Larry Goetluck; one stepdaughter, Carolyn Ayres; and one great-granddaughter: Navaho Morgan​.

​No services are being held at this time. A celebration of life followed by a burial with military rites at Chapman Cemetery at a later date.​

Memorials can be made to the Family to help cover expenses c/o Becker & Son F.H. 221 South Poplar Street, Mt. Olive, IL 62069​.

Condolences can be given online at www.beckerandson.com​. Becker & Son Funeral Home, Mt. Olive, is in charge of arrangements.