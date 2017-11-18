Henry R. Stark Jr., 86

CARLINVILLE (Nov. 18, 2017) – Henry Richard “Dick” Stark Jr, 86, of Carlinville passed away Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017, in Branson, Mo., surrounded by his family.

He was born Dec. 19, 1930, in East St. Louis to Henry Richard and Josephine (Erlinger) Stark Sr. He married Lola Waymoth on Nov. 19, 1955, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Highland; she survives.

Mr. Stark was a graduate of East St. Louis Senior High, then proudly served his country for four years in the U.S. Air Force. He then began his career as an agriculture territorial representative, retiring in 1994. He loved to garden, work outdoors, travel with his wife and family, and dance with his wife, and had a deep love of family and country. He was a devout Catholic, a member of Ss. Mary and Joseph Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus, and a devout St. Louis Cardinals fan.

In addition to his wife, surviving are a daughter, Cindy (Robert) Counts of Dallas, Texas; sons, Eric (Karen) Stark of Chatham and Doug (Ruth) of Petersburg; grandchildren, Adam Stark, Nathan Counts, Julie McCubbin, Chad Counts, Matthew Stark, Kyle Stark and Rebecca Stark; 10 great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visitation was held from 4-6 p.m., Friday, Nov. 17, at Heinz Funeral Home, with a prayer service at 6 p.m., and from 10-11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 18, at Ss. Mary and Joseph Catholic Church. Funeral services followed at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church, with Father Mike Haag officiating. Burial was at Camp Butler National Cemetery in Springfield.

Memorials may be made to the Ss. Mary and Joseph Catholic Church Building Fund.

