Henry Kufa and Ethen Siglock to represent Carlinville at sectionals

By: JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

In a highly competitive Illinois High School Association Class 1A Williamsville regional Monday afternoon at The Springfield Rail Golf Course, the Carlinville High School boys’ golf team nearly earned a team sectional berth in what was one of the more evenly-matched IHSA postseason competitions in recent memory.

The Cavies ended in sixth place out of 12 teams but were just four strokes shy of advancing.

Carlinville’s Ethen Siglock and Henry Kufa each shot an 84 over 18 holes and earned a berth in the individual sectional competition.

Ryley Margo finished at 88 strokes and will represent North Mac in the next round. His teammate Mathew Hendricks scored a 92 and flirted with a sectional berth of his own, but fell short to PORTA’s Lucas Smith in a one-hole playoff tiebreaker.

Medalist Dan Richie (Waverly, 72), Jadon Wheeler (Jacksonville Westfair Christian Academy, 78), Kyle Abraham (Pleasant Plains, 82), Joseph Davis (Mt. Pulaski, 88), Gordie Euson (Greenview, 90) and Massimo Polistina (Williamsville, 91) are also advancing.

Auburn took the team title with a score of 360, with seven squads vying for the other two qualification slots.

Jacksonville (Routt) (367), Raymond Lincolnwood (368), Waverly (369), North Mac (370), Carlinville (371) and Pleasant Plains (372) were separated by just eight strokes in the final team standings.

Williamsville (375), PORTA (405), Greenview (423), Mt. Pulaski (426) and Carrollton (437) rounded out the rest of the regional field.

Marquette Regional

The Gillespie, Mt. Olive and Staunton boys’ teams all saw their season come to an end in Alton.

The Miners finished in 10th place out of 13 teams, with the Wildcats (12th, 468) and Bulldogs (13th, 471) bringing up the rear.

Nobody advanced individually.

Siglock, Kufa and Margo compete at the IHSA Class 1A Mt. Sterling Sectional Monday, Oct. 14. Matches will take place at Rolling Greens Golf Course.