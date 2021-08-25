Henry Kufa earns first place medal at Shoal Creek

Henry Kufa shot a 36 over nine holes and led the Carlinville High School boys’ golf team to a pair of wins over Mt. Olive and Lincolnwood at Shoal Creek Aug. 23. Kufa additionally finished as the meet’s medalist. Enquirer~Democrat photo by Jackson Wilson.

 

CHS golf teams get two wins apiece

By JACKSON WILSON
Enquirer Democrat Reporter

High school golf is back and that means more championship-caliber leadership from Henry Kufa.

After tying for first place at the first meet of his Junior season, Kufa took three strokes off at his next match and left Shoal Creek with a medal Aug. 23.

Kufa shot a 36 over nine holes and led the Carlinville High School boys’ golf team to a pair of wins over Mt. Olive and Lincolnwood.

CHS additionally got a standout performance from Jack Stayton, who finished fifth overall with 43 strokes.

Blake Dickerson placed third by shooting a 40 for Mt. Olive.

Carlinville ranked runner-up with 186 points, finishing only behind Auburn (164 points). Lincolnwood (194 points) placed third and Mt. Olive (209 points) rounded out the quartet.

See the August 26th edition of the Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat for the complete story.

