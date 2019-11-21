Henry A. Hunt

Henry A. Hunt, 77 of Carlinville, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at Heritage Health Care, in Carlinville.

Henry was born May 31, 1942, in Carlinville, a son of Clarence A. and Agnes L. Lacy Hunt.

Henry graduated from Carlinville High School with the Class of 1961.

After graduation, Henry started working for Carl Behme Farms and stayed for more than 30 years. The farm was his life and enjoyed work everyday. Henry enjoyed television and traveled to California for the Rose Bowl Parade.

Henry was preceded in death by his parents, nephew, Bruce Jacobus, and brother-in-law, Jerry Killam.

Visitation was held on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville.

Funeral services will followed at the funeral home.

Burial will be in Prairie Lawn Cemetery, Carlinville.

Henry is survived by his sisters, Joyce (Delano) Jacobus of Girard; Lois Killam of Carlinville; and LaDonna (Ronald) Ciesielski of Carlinville as well as several nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to Prairie Heart Foundation.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville, was in charge of arrangements.