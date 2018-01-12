Henry D. Allan

ALEDO (Jan. 12, 2018) – Henry David “Hank” Allan passed away peacefully on Dec. 14, 2017, in Aledo, surrounded by family.

He was born May 29, 1930, in Gillespie, the son of James Hunter Allan and Mary Whiteside McChristie of Scotland and Gillespie. He married lab technician Betty J. Coe on March 23, 1952; she survives.

Mr. Allan was a Boy Scout and graduated from Gillespie High School in 1948. He started his career as a mold polisher at Owens-Illinois Glass Company and was promoted to quality control manager for the Godfrey plant, retiring at age 61 after 42 years of service. He loved his work and the people he worked with. When not working, he camped across America with his family and taught his daughters how to fix things. His four grandchildren were his favorite hobby. He and his wife were members of the Christian Church in Godfrey, where he was an elder. After 54 years in Alton, they went to live with their daughter Joanne’s family in St. Joseph and Aledo, where their son-in-law serves as pastor of the Aledo United Methodist Church, of which they are members. In 2016, they moved to Brookstone assisted living nearby; last September, he was moved to Genesis Senior Living nursing home as he battled dementia.

In addition to his wife, surviving are two daughters, Janice Allan (Paul M.) Fuchs of Laguna Niguel, Calif., and Joanne Allan (Rev. Mark N.) Harris of Aledo; grandchildren, Samuel Allan Harris of Chicago, Paul Allan Fuchs of San Diego, Calif., Olivia Mary Fuchs of San Diego, Calif., and Hunter Riley Harris of Aledo; and many other family members.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Friends may call from 9 a.m. until a celebration of life service at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 13, at Aledo United Methodist Church. Speer Funeral Home in Aledo is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be made to Aledo United Methodist Church, or donors are encouraged to practice random acts of kindness as Mr. Allan had done throughout his life.

Condolences may be left for the family at speerfuneralhome.com.