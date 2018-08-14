Henry “Bud” Hurst, 80

CARLINVILLE (Aug. 14, 2018) – Henry “Bud” Hurst, 80, went onto Glory on Saturday August 11, in Carlinville with his family by his side. Bud was born March 3, 1938 in Alton, Illinois to Henry Clay and Doris Helen (Pugh) Hurst. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Doris, his brother, Don, and his sister Joevelyn.

On June 22, 1958, Bud married the love of his life, Betty Rector, in Mount Vernon, Illinois. Their great love story includes 60 years of marriage and raising five children together. One of his loves was barbequing for his family. Along with his love for his wife and family, Bud was a truck driver who loved his time on the road. He drove for Curry Ice & Cold for many years. He especially enjoyed his truck drives when his brother, Don, rode along. He liked to keep himself busy with wood-working and painting windows during the holidays.

Bud is survived by his love, Betty; his five children, Bob, Ben (Dawn), Brian (Janet), John, and Joevelyn (Randy) Vineyard; nine grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and a sister-in-law Claudette Butler Hurst.

The family is having a memorial barbeque in celebration of his life at Belk Park in Bethalto, Ill on Thursday (Aug. 16).

In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in honor of Bud because he believed that “no one should have cancer”.

Please visit www.heinzfuneralhome.com to light a candle or leave condolences for Bud.