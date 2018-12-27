Henry B. Hoelting Jr.

Henry Bernard Hoelting Jr., 88, of Carlinville passed away Tuesday morning, Dec. 25, 2018, at his residence in Carlinville.

Bernard was born Dec. 19, 1930, in Carlinville, a son of Henry B. and Mary Frances Ward Hoelting.

Bernard graduated from Carlinville High School with the class of 1948.

In the winter of 1951, he joined the U.S. Navy and proudly served his country during the Korean War. While in the Navy, he was educated about radios and their functions. This served him well for his lifetime career.

On Feb. 23, 1957, he married Rose Mary Keller in Farmersville, and they were married for 59 years; Rose passed away in the spring of 2016. Bernard was a technical engineer for Channel 20 in Springfield for several years.

The Hoeltings later moved to Chicago, where Bernard retired in 2007 as the chief engineer for Weigel Broadcasting Channel 26. He enjoyed rehabbing homes, woodworking and gardening. Bernard was past president of the town board of Farmersville and served on the board for several years.

He was a member of Ss. Mary and Joseph Catholic Church in Carlinville and the Knights of Columbus.

Bernard was preceded in death by his parents, wife and sister, Lu Ann Leefers.

Visitation will be held on Thursday evening, Dec. 27, from 5-7 p.m. at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville. Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 10 a.m., Friday, Dec. 28, at Ss. Mary and Joseph Catholic Church, with Rev Michael Haag, Celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Martin Cemetery, Farmersville.

Bernard is survived by his son, James Terrance (Micheline) Hoelting of Algonquin; granddaughters, Jeanine Rose Hoelting and Katherine Marie Hoelting of Algonquin; and several nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to the Ss. Mary and Joseph Catholic Church Building Fund.

Visit davisandersonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences or light a candle in his memory.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville, is in charge of arrangements.