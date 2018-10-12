Help needed for missing Macoupin County track records

Work is continuing on the second and third volumes of a history of the Macoupin County Track Meet that benefit high school track programs around the county.

However, some information is missing on individual winners from some of the county meets, and track athletes, parents, coaches, and fans are being asked to help contribute information.

Volume 2 of The Macoupin County Track Meet: Milestones and Memories will cover the boys’ meet from 1979 to the present, while Volume 3 will detail the girls’ meet from its inception in 1973 until the present.

The first volume covered the boys’ meet from its beginning in 1904 until 1978. When finished, copies are presented to the track programs of the county, for their fundraising efforts.

The project is the conception of Dave Joksich, who won 21 county titles as head boys’ track coach in Carlinville from 1971-96, the most in the history of either the boys’ or girls’ meets. Substantial research was provided by the late Andy Easton, a legendary figure in coaching at both Carlinville and Gillespie, while additional research, writing, and typesetting is by Carlinville researcher Tom Emery.

The public is asked for help in completing some of the individual records of various boys’ and girls’ meets, such as event winners and their times or scores, which are incomplete due to lost records and lack of newspaper coverage.

Currently, the following county track meets have incomplete records: boys — 1980, 1982, 1988, 1989, 1992, 1993, 2003; and girls — 1974, 1975, 1988, 1989, 1992, 1999, 2003. Hurdles events for the girls in 1976 and 1977 are also incomplete.

Good-quality photos of Macoupin County track meets for the years covered by each volume, including shots of champions of county meets either in action or in uniform, are also welcomed.

Anyone with information on these meets may contact Emery at tomemery42@yahoo.com or 217-710-8392. Credit will be given in the finished product to anyone who supplies information that was previously missing.