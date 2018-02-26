Helen T. Burns, 84

Helen T. Burns, 84

CARLINVILLE (Feb. 26, 2018) – Helen Theresa Burns, age 84, of Carlinville, passed away Thursday afternoon, Feb. 22, 2018, at Heritage Health Therapy & Senior Care in Carlinville.

Theresa was born Feb. 19, 1934, in Carlinville, one of 10 children born to Joseph L. and Helena Koster Costello.

Theresa graduated from Carlinville High School with the class of 1952.

Theresa was a lifetime member of St. Joseph and Ss Mary & Joseph Catholic Church.

She married John W. Burns, November 24, 1956 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Carlinville.

Theresa retired from Prairie Glove Factory after 19 years of employment. She also spent several years as an in home caregiver.

Theresa enjoyed gardening and loved the company of her cats and dogs.

Theresa was preceded in death by her parents, sisters; Catherine Atteberry,  Margaret Fritzsche, Caroline Regli,  Irene Joiner, Marie Young,  Florence Burritt, brothers; Joseph (Tony) Costello,  Joseph (Bud) Costello and  Paul (Beak) Costello.

There will be no services held.

She is survived by her husband, John W. Burns of Carlinville, daughter, Deb (Dave) Rathgeb of Carlinville, and several nieces and nephews

Memorials may be made to Macoupin County T.A.I.L.S..

Visit www.davisandersonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences or light a candle in her memory.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville is in charge of arrangements.

