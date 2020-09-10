Helen P. Roller

Helen Pauline Roller, 100, of Carlinville, passed away Monday afternoon, Aug. 31, 2020 at her daughter’s home in Carlinville.

Helen was born May 27, 1920 to Floyd Chester and Anna Louise (Trill) Rands in Chesterfield. On Oct. 14, 1939 she married Drayton D. Roller in Union, Mo.

She was a 1938 graduate of Chesterfield High School, and later received her dietary aid certificate from the University of North Dakota.

Pauline was a cook at Sunshine Manor Nursing Home in Carlinville for many years. While in high school, she was an operator for the telephone company in the Chesterfield office. Later, she was a seamstress for Twin Cities Manufacturing in White Hall. Pauline was a member of the Home Extension, a Cub Scout leader and taught Sunday School at Fayette Baptist Church for many years. Later, she joined the Emmanuel Baptist Church in Carlinville. She also sewed for the Macoupin Military Support Group. She loved her family and was proud to be a great-great grandma.

Helen is survived by her daughter, Mary Kay (Darrell) Raffety of Carlinville; son, Robert D. (Janice) Roller of Gibson City; four granddaughters, Sheila Anderson of Carlinville; Shana (Michael) Welch of Sugar Land, Texas; Darin (Debra) Raffety of Kansas City, Mo.; and Dee D. (Kari) Roller of Mahomet; two brothers, William (Georgia) Rands of Alton and Howard (Berneice) Rands of Godfrey; sister, Dorothy (John) Arnett of Carlinville; several nieces, nephews; and great nieces and nephews.

Helen was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd Chester and Anna Louise Rands; husband, Drayton D. Roller; brother, Marvin Rands; sisters, Marjorie Crouch and Anna Lou Reynolds; sister-in-law, Mary Rands.

Visitation will be held Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Emmanuel Baptist Church in Carlinville.

A memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. at the church, with the Rev. Cliff Woodman officiating.

Burial will be in Keller Cemetery in Chesterfield.

Memorials are suggested to the Emmanuel Baptist Church or Keller Cemetery.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home in Carlinville is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences can be given at www.davisandersonfuneralhome.com.