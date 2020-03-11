Helen Kay Drew

Helen Kay Drew, 68, of Carlinville, passed away Thursday afternoon, March 5, 2020 at Carlinville Area Hospital in Carlinville.

Helen was born May 28, 1951 to John and Pauline Schmitt in Fornfelt, Mo. She graduated from Scott City High School in Missouri. On July 8, 1998 she married Floyd Drew in Carrollton.

Helen worked as a Certified Nurses Aid for Friendship Nursing Home in Carlinville, as well as Memorial Medical Center in Springfield. She also worked as a caregiver for Addus Home Health. Helen attended Charity Baptist Church in Carlinville and served in the Ladies Auxiliary with the Staunton American Legion.

Helen is survived by her stepson, Alan Drew of Carlinville; several stepdaughters and stepsons; brother, Donald (Wilma) Schmitt, of Melbourne Beach, Fla.; two sisters, Deloris Mantos of Scott City, Mo. and Alis Schmitt of Anchorage, Ak, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Helen was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and a sister, Mary Marshall.

Memorial services will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Charity Baptist Church, with the Rev. Justin Reynolds, officiating.

Burial will follow in Prairie Lawn Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to Charity Baptist Church or Carlinville Food Pantry.