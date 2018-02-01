Heinz Furniture continues growth

CARLINVILLE (Feb. 1, 2018) – Though Heinz Furniture has been a presence in Carlinville since 1854, things are a little different since the fifth generation took over two years ago.

Greg Whitler and his wife Danlee (Heinz) Whitler bought the family business from her father, Greg Heinz, in January 2016, and since then they have made an effort to update both the business’ offerings and the showroom itself. “We feel like we’re finally getting the store kind of where we’re wanting it to be at, as far as current offerings, new inventory, and we’ve expanded our showroom and improved our showroom,” said Whitler. “Flooring wise, we’ve got all new samples in, everything that’s current,” said Whitler. “We put new flooring on the floor to show the different formats, what they look like. Mattresses, we’ve totally revamped the lineup with what we think is good for our market.” Customers can also shop at the store’s website.

The business focuses on four main areas: flooring, furniture, mattresses and blinds, though they also sell items such as area rugs and remnants, home decor items, cultured stone for fireplaces and columns, cleaning supplies (including a carpet cleaning system), etc.

“As far as the flooring goes, that’s probably our biggest mover right now; we’ve been doing a lot of commercial, a lot of residential,” said Whitler, noting the company does removal, disposal, floor prep, and even moving of furniture if needed. In terms of furniture, they offer a variety of brands, including Flexsteel, Best, Ashley and more. “We have a lot of power reclining furniture on the floor; that’s kind of a trend we’re seeing right now, with power headrests, even power lumbar. We’ve got some heated chairs, some massage chairs. We can get stuff in with different covers in and order it the way they want it, whether it’s a rocker or whatever.”

He said that for mattresses, the company deals directly with Bemco in Springfield. “They’re made right there at the plant, so we’re lucky to have that so close to us. We’ve got Spring Air and Bemco brand, we’ve got all different price ranges, therapeutic beds to spare bedroom-type beds. We also have power foundations for those that will allow people to have massage and raise and lower.” For blinds, Heinz Furniture sells all major brands, such as Hunter Douglas and Graber, and offers installation.

“I work at RP Lumber, too, and we can read blueprints,” said Whitler. “We offer free estimates. We’ll do take-offs for them, help with the design, come out and do on-site measurements for free to get an accurate budget.”

“We’ve been blessed; we’ve been very busy,” said Whitler. “The community’s really been coming through here, giving us a chance to help out everybody. We’re just excited to be in the community and be here for many, many years to come.”

In closing, Whitler said “When people are thinking about doing a project, come in and talk to us. Have a budget in mind, have a game plan, do some research. We’re here to help you as a team and accomplish your goals, try to stick to your budget and make sure you’re happy.”

Greg and Danlee (Heinz) Whitler are the current owners of Heinz Furniture, which was founded in 1854.

Address: 208 West Main

Phone: (217) 854-3184

Website: heinzfurniture.com

Email: gregwhitler@gmail.com

Facebook: facebook.com/heinz.furniture

Hours: Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m.