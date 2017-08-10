Healthcare offices offer free eclipse glasses

In honor of the total solar eclipse of Monday, Aug. 21, Carlinville Family Healthcare and Girard Family Healthcare will give away eclipse glasses, while supplies last, for anyone who comes in for a physical or new patient appointment, including back-to-school wellness exams, sports physicals, Medicare wellness exams or adults’ annual physicals.

Watching the eclipse with the naked eye isn’t safe, except during the brief totality of the eclipse, when the moon fully blocks out the sun. Eclipse glasses use special solar filters, making them the safest way to view the eclipse. Ordinary sunglasses are not safe for looking directly at the sun.