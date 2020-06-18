Health alert issued for beef sold at Carlinville business

Health alert issued for beef sold at Carlinville

The Illinois Department of Agriculture is issued a public health alert due to an undetermined amount of ground beef product prepared under custom exemption that may be contaminated with NON-O157 Shiga tox-prd E.Coli, a bacteria commonly known as “e coli.”

That product was prepared at a Type II Establishment (custom exempt), David B’s Custom Meats, located in Carlinville, in 2020. Custom exempt meat products are not inspected and cannot be offered for sale; because of this, a recall of the affected product was not requested.

Despite this, IDOA is concerned that some of the affected product may be in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have obtained the above-described products should not consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of origin.

The problem was discovered when a resident of Macoupin County notified local public health officials about sickness after consuming ground beef, according to a press release. The sample collected from the remaining product tested positive for presence of NON-O157 Shiga tox-producing E.coli.

E. coli O157:H7 is a potentially deadly bacterium that can cause dehydration, bloody diarrhea and abdominal cramps for 2–8 days (3–4 days, on average) after exposure to the organism. While most people recover within a week, some develop a type of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS). This condition can occur among persons of any age but is most common in children under 5-years old and older adults. It is marked by easy bruising, pallor, and decreased urine output. Persons who experience these symptoms should seek emergency medical care immediately.

“In response to the recent accusation involving Dave B’s Custom Meats, we would like to voice our story,” according to a post credited to Illinois Deer Processing the afternoon June 14. “First, we want our valued customers to know they do not need to worry about the quality of their product. Second, our inspector has instructed us to continue operation as normal and to not worry about the situation at hand. Third, nothing has been proven and we do not know the source of the accusation (and have been denied that information) to try to fix the possible situation. We would like to apologize for any concerns and/or questions this has left our valued customers with.”