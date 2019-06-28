Headliner Joe Diffie marks return of long hiatus of country headliners at Fair

Headliner Joe Diffie marks return of long hiatus

By: JORDAN GRUCZA

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

Of the many offerings of the 2019 Macoupin County Fair, one act will be returning after a long hiatus: a popular, big-name country headliner. This year’s performer is Joe Diffie, and his will be the first country headliner since 2011, when then-president of the County Fair Mark Dugger eliminated the concert in an effort to be more fiscally responsible.

“It was not a direct result of funding issues, but of trying to use dollars wisely,” said Dugger in 2011. “We just can’t keep losing money and have a viable fair.”

A performance from Joe Diffie set for Thursday, June 27, at 7 p.m. will mark the return of the country headliner at the fair.

“After many years of not having a concert, the board decided to take the plunge again,” said Kim Carney Rhodes, President of the Macoupin County Fair Board.

“Back in the day we had a promoter and a board member, Charlie and Helen Perrings, who worked great together and the promoter had us lined up almost every year with a great act, many of them turned out to be ‘the next big artist’ by the time they got here, Garth Brooks being a great example.”

Rhodes states that with a Thursday night show the board thought they might have the opportunity to make a concert work.

“We were amazed to find how expensive so many of the acts were, even if they only had one hit. The other thing we looked at was ‘routing’ which means where is the artist coming from and going because sometimes you can get a better deal. Late 80s and early 90s stars are now in more demand, because we can actually attempt to break even on their show.

“We are nervous and excited, we want it to be successful, we have sponsors, ticket sales and food to help us bring in more money. We started the process in March and were able to announce the contract on April 26, ticket sales are great and we can’t wait!”

Diffie is known for his witty and sometimes biting lyrics as well his sense of romance. The title track of his upcoming album “I Got This,” exudes that sense of romance and good-natured charm.

“I’ve always loved well-written songs,” says the Grammy winner. “There’s really no magic formula. I’ve just always drawn on my own experience whether it’s falling in love or hanging out in a bar. I fell like if I relate to it, other people will too.”

By 1990, Diffie had signed with Epic Records and released his debut album A Thousand Winding Roads. His very first single, “Home,” hit No. 1. He continued to dominate the charts throughout the 90s with such hits as “New Way (To Light Up an Old Flame),” “If the Devil Danced (In Empty Pockets),” “Is It Cold in Here,” “Prop Me Up Beside the Jukebox (If I Die),” “So Help Me Girl,” “Bigger than the Beatles,” and “Third Rock from the Sun.”

“You can expect the show to be filled with almost all of his big hits, as well as new songs and old standards,” said Al McManus, Diffie’s manager. “But you never know what you might get from him.”

With nearly 30 years in the spotlight, Diffie has no plans to slow down.

“I love music. It’s just a part of me,” Diffie said. “Retiring would be like cutting off an arm or something. I enjoy everything about it. The travel part gets old once in a while admittedly, but I love the fans. It beats working any day.”

Brandon Lay will be opening for Diffie on Thursday, also known for his lyrical craftsmanship as well as bringing a small-town Tennessee perspective to his music.

“Growing up in Jackson, you were hearing out of each ear: rock & roll and R&B to the west in Memphis, and country to the east in Nashville,” he says. “But country is the only genre I wanted to be a part of. Being where I’m from, I understand it, and I think most Americans can relate because it is so specific. The most satisfying feeling as a songwriter is when people come up and say, ‘I know exactly what you meant in that line.’ Country does that like no other genre.”

Now signed to EMI Records Nashville, he’s able to share those songs on a grand scale, beginning with his autobiographical debut single “Speakers, Bleachers and Preachers.” Inspired directly by Brandon’s life, the song spells out right in its title the three chief influences that shaped him. There was always country music on the radio, he played basketball, football and baseball, and his dad spread the gospel on Sundays as a minister.

“Between going to church and playing sports, there was always a lesson to be learned,” says Brandon. “And country music lyrics are all about life lessons. All of that helped me figure out who I am in the world and what I wanted to do.”

Lay is currently building an audience by releasing a series of two-song EPs beginning with the one-two punch of “Speakers, Bleachers and Preachers” and the thumping cruising jam “Let It.” This will build up to a debut album sometime in the near future. Until then, Macoupin residents will soon have the opportunity to add themselves to that growing base of fans.