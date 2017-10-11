Hazel M. Goode, 79

CARLINVILLE (Oct. 11, 2017) – Hazel Mae Goode, 79, of Carlinville, formerly of Gillespie, passed away at 8:15 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017, at Carlinville Area Hospital.

She was born Nov. 17, 1937, in Indianapolis, Ind., to John Ellsworth and Marjorie Ladue (Stewart) Harrison.

Ms. Goode was a homemaker and a sales manager for Bee Line Fashions.

Surviving are her children, Kevin (Dee-Dee) Goode of Groves, Texas, Bryan (Marilyn) Goode of Spring, Texas, and Leslie Goode of Bunnell, Fla.; grandchildren, Cory Goode of Groves, Texas, Megan Goode of Spring, Texas, Lauren Goode of Spring, Texas, Riley Lampert of Bunnell, Fla., and Darby Lampert of Bunnell, Fla.; great-grandchildren, Braedon and Camden; sibling, Don Harrison of California; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Stephan; brother, John Harrison; and sisters, Barbara Hedden and Carol Harrison.

No public services will be held. Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, is in charge of arrangements.

