Hazel Landreth

Hazel Belle Landreth, 83, of Alton died Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, 11:45 p.m. at Litchfield.

She was born March 12, 1936 in Walshville Township to the late Enos A. Gill and Winnie R. Reed Gill​.

Her first marriage was to Sam Pastrovich Jr. Nov. 15, 1953, in Litchfield Methodist Church and it ended in divorce. She married Leroy E. Landreth Nov. 4, 1978 in Alton and he died on Aug. 18, 2018. ​

She attended Hill School from 1942-1950, Mt. Olive High School starting in 1951 and graduated with the Class of 1954. She proceded to Kitzmillers Beauty Academy and graduated as a beautician.​

She was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Mt. Olive. She was self-employed as a hair dresser.​ Her interests included auctions and antiquing.​

​She is survived by two sons, Sam (Marilyn) Pastrovich III of Litchfield and Steve (Pam) Pastorvich of Slippery Rock, Penn.; three brothers, Frank (Ivey) Gill of Mt. Olive, Norris (Karen) Gill of Mattoon and Harry Gill of Edwardsville; two sisters, Jackie (Elmer) Milcic of Mt. Olive and Clysta Gill of Texas; two granddaughters, Erin (Keith) Linnenbringer of Clayton, Mo. and Casey (Thomas) Pastrovich McManus of Manhattan, New York; grandsons Ryan (Sara) Pastrovich of Oak Park, Eric (Leah) Pastrovich of Walshville, Jacob (Mindy) Pastrovich of Brooklyn, New York; and eight great-grandchildren, Claire, Nathaniel, Parker, Arlo, Sailor, Evie, Hudson and Palmer.​

​In addition to her parents, she was preceded in Death by former husband Sam Pastrovich, Jr. and husband Leroy E. Landreth as well as a brother, Enos Gill​.

​Visitation was held Nov. 5, 2019, at 9 a.m. until the time of service, with the Rev. Tommy Brewer officiating. Burial was in Sunnyside Cemetery, Sorento.

Memorials may be given to the Mt. Olive Academic Foundation​. Online condolensces can be made at beckerandson.com.

Becker & Son Funeral Home, Mt. Olive, was in charge of arrangements.