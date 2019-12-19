Hazardous winter storm hits Macoupin County

The infamous hill behind Carlinville’s American Legion was filled with young and daring snowboarders and sled-riders on Monday after the winter storm hit. From left, are Grace Wilton, Claire Wilton, Nolan Meyer and Hannah Wilton, all of Carlinville. Will Meyer waits behind, readying himself to take the plunge. Enquirer-Democrat photos by Jordan Grucza.

By: JORDAN GRUCZA

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

Heavy snowfall and hazardous road conditions hit Macoupin County and surrounding areas beginning Sunday continuing into  early this week. Mixed precipitation created slippery conditions.

Temperatures on Monday were a high of 29 degrees with a low of 24. Tuesday temperatures plummeted to a high of 27 and a low of 12.

The Carlinville, Staunton, North Mac, Northwestern, Southwestern, Bunker Hill,  Gillespie and Mt. Olive school districts all cancelled classes for Monday and Tuesday, with holiday events such as the Carlinville Intermediate Christmas Concert moved to Thursday, Dec. 19 with grade 4 performing at

9:30 a.m and grade 5 performing at 10:30 a.m.

The Carlinville Primary School concerts have been moved to Friday, Dec. 20, with second and third grade students performing at 9 a.m. and kindergarten and first grade students performing at 10:30 a.m. in the Demuzio Center.

The Gillespie Middle and High School Chorus and Gillespie 2-3 grade Holiday Concert moved from Monday to Wednesday night at 6 p.m.

The National Weather Service reported Macoupin County to have received snowfall in the vicinity of four to six inches by Monday evening, with one inch of snow accumulation an hour.

The storm was expected to move beyond the state overnight, but the county was hit with another two to four inches of snow with refreezing on the roads on Tuesday.

