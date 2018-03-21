Hawks double up Cavies in baseball opener

CARLINVILLE (March 22, 2018) – Carrollton took advantage of some defensive mistakes and beat the host Carlinville Cavaliers 6-3 Thursday afternoon in the Cavies’ season-opener.

Carrollton had beaten Bunker Hill on the road the previous day, 6-4.

The Hawks got a run in the first inning off a couple of two-out errors by the Cavaliers. Nathan Walker would come across to plate the first run of the game.

The Cavies got two-out singles in the first inning from Kyle Dixon and Jake Ambuel, but stranded the runners at second and third.

Carrollton took advantage of two more errors in the third inning, getting a double from Blake Struble that produced two runs and made it 3-0.

The Cavaliers answered back with two runs. A one-out walk to Dixon was followed by a two-run home run to left-center field by Ambuel, making it a 3-2 game.

The Hawks responded and got those runs right back in the fourth inning. Alex Bowker singled and scored on a triple by Walker. Kolten Bottom then doubled home another run to make it 5-2.

The Cavies final run came in the bottom of the fifth inning. Ambuel singled and scored on a two-out wild pitch to make it a 5-3 game.

Carrollton made it 6-3 in the sixth, getting a Bottom sacrifice fly to score Bowker.

Dixon absorbed the loss, throwing 88 pitches in four innings. The pitch counts are being recognized this year by the IHSA as pitchers can only throw 105 pitches in a game. The junior struck out three and walked three, allowing five hits and five runs, two earned.

Garrett Campbell pitched three innings, throwing 40 pitches, allowing two hits and an unearned run, walking one and striking out two.

Ambuel finished with three hits, including a home run, two runs and two RBIs. Colton DeLong had two hits, including a double. Dixon had a hit and run scored, and Joe Fraser added a hit.

Monday’s game against Auburn was rained out. Tuesday’s home game against Morrisonville was postponed due to weather and field conditions.