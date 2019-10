Harvest is underway in Macoupin County

A combine harvester transfers grain to a wagon while working on Dave Kirkland’s farm on Monday, located a half mile west of the Sorrells Elevator in Atwater. “If you have to stop and take three and a half minutes to load every time you load fifteen times in this field, that costs us several hours,” Steve Herschelman said. “This just keeps the whole process rolling.” Enquirer-Democrat photo by Jordan Grucza.