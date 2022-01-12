Harry “Bosco” Lesko

Harry “Bosco” Lesko, 94, of Carlinville, passed away Saturday, January 1, 2022, at Four Fountains Convalescent Center in Belleville, IL.

Bosco was born on Friday, March 11, 1927, in Carlinville to Stefan and Theresa, nee Pardishun, Lesko.

He was employed as a telephone lineman and served our country as a member of the Merchant Marines.

Harry was a beloved member of the Carlinville community and was frequently seen riding his bike around town.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Stefan and Theresa, nee Pardishun, Lesko, and three sisters, Margaret Foreman, Agnes McGrady, and Elizabeth Stoddard.

He was survived by his brother, William (Carol) Lesko of Belleville, IL, and nieces and nephews.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com.

Private services will be held with interment at New Calvary Cemetery in Carlinville.