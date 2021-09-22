Harold Michael “Herschal” Walker

Harold Michael “Herschal” Walker, 54, of Granite City, passed away at his residence on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021 at 4:20 p.m.

He was born Feb. 9, 1967, in Carlinville, to Harold E. Walker and Donna Rae (Boone) Walker.

He was a sales representative.

He is survived by his mother, Donna Walker of Gillespie, and sister, Susan (Mano) Suviseshamuthu of Gillespie.

Harold was preceded in death by his father.

Public graveside services were held on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021 at Prairie Lawn Cemetery, Carlinville.

Memorials are suggested to Adopt A Pet or American Heart Association.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, is in charge of the arrangements.