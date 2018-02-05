Harold Lange, 94

CARLINVILLE (Feb. 5, 2018) – Harold Lange, 94, of Carlinville passed away Thursday morning, Feb. 1, 2018, at Heritage Health Therapy and Senior Care in Carlinville.

Harold was born July 4, 1923, in Carlinville, a son of Walter F. and Lumanda M. (Kasten) Lange.

Harold graduated from Carlinville High School with the class of 1940.

He married Geraldine Schwab on Jan. 16, 1943, in Carlinville, and they just celebrated 75 years of marriage.

Harold farmed for over 47 years north of Carlinville and retired in 1987. He also served as a part-time rural mail carrier. Harold was a member of Ss. Mary and Joseph Catholic Church, Macoupin County Historical Society, Blue Cross-Blue Shield Board, Road Commissioner for South Otter Township, and Carlinville School Board for 18 years, serving two years as board president. Harold loved wood working and traveling in their camper.

Harold was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Mildred Brown, Esther Kurtz and Ruth Pierson; and a grandson.

Friends may call on Tuesday, Feb. 6, from 9-11 a.m. at Ss. Mary and Joseph Catholic Church in Carlinville, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be recited at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in New Calvary Cemetery, Carlinville.

Harold is survived by his wife, Geraldine of Carlinville; daughter, Carol Sue (Jim) Matejka of Springfield; son, Bill (Nancy) Lange of Carlinville; son, Rich (Patty) Lange of Carlinville; daughter, Diane (Bob) Mason of Tampa, Fla.; son, Jim (Margie) Lange of Livingston; eight grandchildren; and 26 great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to Ss. Mary and Joseph Catholic Church or Ss. Simon and Jude Catholic Church.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville, is in charge of arrangements.