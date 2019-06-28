Harness Racing kicks off grandstand entertainment

By JORDAN GRUCZA

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

Harness racing was the first grandstand event, as five races were held Tuesday following a short opening ceremony at the Macoupin County Fair.

In the first race, a two-year-old pace division, the winner was Ole Slot Machine, owned by Ronnie Gillespie and trained by Roshun Trigg.

The second race was a three-year-old trot won by Loussolataire, owned and trained by Steven Renard.

The third race was a two-year-old trot won by Lous Flashy Dancer, also owned and trained by Steven Renard.

The fourth race was a three-year-old Philly pace won by Ain’t Got No Money, owned by Dennis Bankston and trained by Cornelius Cavett.

Race five was a three-year-old colt pace and was the Tommy Decker memorial race. This final race was won by Sports Swizzle, owned by Brendan Potts and trained by Michael Rogers. This was the first lifetime win for Sports Swizzle.

