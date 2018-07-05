Harness racing includes 11 races Wednesday

CARLINVILLE (July 5, 2018) – Weather did not cooperate for Tuesday’s Macoupin County Fair scheduled harness racing events.

The 11 races were postponed a couple of times, until around 3 p.m. the track was ready and pace, colts and fillys took to the course.

It was the most races that the county fair has seen in several years. Although there were some horses who were scratched, a majority did stick around the extra day.

In the first race, a 2-year-old pace first division, the horse Special Duck, in his third career start, owned and trained by jerry Mims of Vardaman, Miss. and driven by Jamaica Patton, won in a time of 2:15.

It was his second straight win after winning last week in Carrollton. Ryan’s Rica finished second, followed by Loyz Family Gold and Yankee Jubilee.

Race two, the second division for two-year-old pacers, saw the first career win for Sporty McGrew, owned by Three’s A Crowd Stable in Cantrall and making just its second lifetime start.

Trained and driven by Richard Schrock, Sporty McGrew won in a time of 2:15 2/5. Ole Swamp Master was second, followed by Loyz Meg Ryan and Regina Skyscaper.

The third race, three-year-old filly trots, first division, was a tough one as Fancy Ferge, owned by Sharry Boledovich of Lakewood, Colo., raced out to as much as a 15-length lead, but pulled up at around the 5/8 mile mark and did not finish the race.

That allowed E L Miss Kaibra, owned by Stephanie L.McKinnon of New Berlin and Dohn R. Campbell of Athens, to overtake Fancy Ferge and win with a time of 2:17 1/5.

Michael Rogers trained and drove the winning horse. Phryne finished second and Fox Valley Winnie was a scratch.

The second division of three-year-old filly trots, race four, saw Shady Maple Valley take charge to win in 2:11 4/5. The horse is owned by Jacob Roedl of Edgewood, trained and driven by Ray Gash. Liltrottinbingbang finished second; Skillful Quacker was third and Independent Lilgal fourth.

Hegemon won race five in the three-ear-old colt trot division in a time of 2:12 3/5. Hegemon is owned by the Flacco Family Farms LLC of Alexis, trained by Roshun Trigg and driven by Ronnie Gillespie. Second place was Krispy K; followed by Little Man Sam, Surprise Approach and Lous Martini.

In the sixth race, two-year-old filly trot division, Divinely Beautiful picked up the first career win in just his second race, in a time of 2:19 1/5. The horse is owned by Jerry Mims, trained and raced by Mims as well.

Anything But Mine was second, followed by Loyzdirtylilsecret. Loussolataire was a scratch.

Race number seven for two-year-old colt trots had Big Garcia Vega, owned by D&J Racing Stables of Terry, Miss. and Roshun D. Trigg of Brandon, Miss., won in a time of 2:15 4/5. Trigg trained and Gillespie was the driver.

Lousraptor was second, followed by EC Big Guy, Batleshoe, Taya’s Cochise and Reecer.

The eighth race featuring three-year-old filly pace had Fox Valley Sierra, owned by Dean Debolt of Iuka, winning in a time of 2:07.2, the third quickest win time of the races. Darla Martin Lohman trained and drove the horse.

In second was Pretty Iris, followed by Fox Valley Zola, Fox Valley Euforic and Ryan’s Mistress, with Shabazz and Roberts New Life scratches.

In race number nine, Who Deen E took the win at 2:09.3, owned by Larry Keith and Karen Sue Walker of Carrollton, trained by Mark Walker and driven by Rick Schrock.

Second went to Sagebrush Sharp, followed by Sports Analyst, Mississippilightin, Flying Marvin. Rickey The Flash was a scratch.

The quickest time for a horse was put on in race 10, when Queen Beatrice in the three-year-old and up pace, filly/mare division, won with a time of 2:05 2/5. Queen Beatrice is owned by Fred and David Lohman of Effingham, trained and driven by Darla Martin Lohman.

Second went to Piana, followed by Fox Valley Maya, Little Adaline, Theodocia and Miss Sagebrush.

The final race of the afternoon included Cruiser winning the three year old and up pace colt/gelding division with a time of 2:05 4/5, the second fastest time win of the day.

Cruiser is owned by Gene Milleville of Elkville, trained and driven by Ray Gash.

Second was Ima Scrappy Scaper, followed by My Boy Luke, Thebestmanicanbe and Smooth n Creamy.

Cole Heat and Unimagineable were scratched.

E L. Miss Kaibra won the third race of the day, feating three-year-old filly trots, at Wednesday’s Harness Racing at Macoupin County Fairgrounds. The horse was driven and trained by Michael Rogers. Photo/Eric Becker