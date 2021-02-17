Harlon Leslie Adams

Harlon Leslie Adams, 74, of Gillespie, passed away at his residence on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021.

He was born May 24, 1946, in Trailback, MO to William Freeman Adams and Ruby Virginia (Carter) Adams.

He was a retired steelworker for Laclede Steel and was a veteran of the US Marines after having served during Vietnam.

He is survived by his children, Melissa (Michael) Hanner of Pleasant Hill, MO, Christy (Gary) Thornhill of Gillespie, Jody Adams of Bunker Hill; grandchildren, Brandon, Katrina, Jacquelin, Mariah, Nicholas, Trinity, Courtney, Trey, Savanna; great-grandchildren, Jace, Jayden, Jagger, Camdyn, Zayden, Haylen, Daxton; siblings, Dee Baremore, Bonnie Moran, Calvin Adams, Carl Adams, Terry Adams and Bill Adams.

Harlon was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Tyler Adams; brothers, J. W. Adams, Mike Adams, Tim Adams and sister, JoAnn Adams.

No public services will be held.

Memorials are suggested to Toys for Tots in Southern Macoupin County.

Kravanya Funeral Home, in Gillespie, is in charge of the arrangements. Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.