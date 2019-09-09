Harlem Wizards to play in Oct. 20 Staunton fundraiser

Harlem Wizards to play in Oct. 20 Staunton

A high-flying, slam-dunking, rim-rattling basketball show is coming to Macoupin County this fall.

The world-famous Harlem Wizards will visit the Staunton Main Gym on Sunday, Oct. 20, at 2 p.m. for an afternoon of great fun and fundraising.

The Wizards will play a game against a team of Staunton administrators, teachers, and staff. Proceeds will benefit the Staunton PTO.

The event will feature a variety of fun interactive extras to complement the Wizards’ dazzling demonstration of hoops artistry: Pregame “Wiz Kids” warm-up, contests, comedy, slam dunks, audience participation, merchandise giveaways, and more. The game will conclude with the Wizards’ signature dance extravaganza.

Founded in 1962, the Wizards have played more than 15,000 games throughout the United States that have raised in excess of $25 million for schools and charitable causes. The Wizards have also played in more than 25 foreign countries on five continents.

Tickets are priced as follows: student admission $9 advance/$11 door; general admission $11 advance/$13 door; reserved $17 (sold online only) and courtside plus $25 (sold online only)

Courtside plus ticket holders receive front row seating and meet privately with selected Wizard players before the game for a meet-and-greet and show.

They also receive a poster/photo and a discount on the Wizards jersey.

Reserved ticket holders receive second or third row seating and a photo/team poster. These tickets are sold online only. Student and general admission seating is above the railing in the bleachers.

Handicap seating is limited. Contact Michele Wright at 618-623-2741 (call/text) or by email mlwajw98@gmail.com to reserve seat accommodation.

To purchase tickets or for more information, visit the Staunton PTO Facebook page. There is a link to online ticket sales and information will be posted about when and where you can buy tickets.

Paper ticket order forms will go home with Staunton students through fifth grade and will also be available in all Staunton school offices. Tickets will also be available for purchase at the door.