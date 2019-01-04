Hardee’s conducting drive for food pantry

Through Monday, Jan. 7, Hardee’s in Carlinville is conducting a food drive to benefit the Carlinville food pantry. Items sought include canned green beans, corn and peas; cereal; saltines; instant potatoes; peanut butter; pancake mix and syrup; pork and beans; beef stew; macaroni and cheese; tuna; ramen, macaroni and spaghetti noodles; and tomato, vegetable beef and chicken noodle soups. Anyone who brings in at least one of the needed items can get 10 percent off any regular-priced menu item.