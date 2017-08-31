Hard-fought opening win for Cavies
By Eric Becker
HILLSBORO (Aug. 31, 2017) – An interception by Donovan King in the end zone but an end to a Hillsboro drive in the fourth quarter Friday night as they tried to inch closer.
Momentum was seized and the Carlinville football team was able to defeat the Hiltoppers at Sawyer Field 18-7.
Carlinville used the passing game effectively throughout the night, and that proved to be another key difference in picking up the season-opening road win.
Carlinville hosts Gillespie in the home opener Friday night.
“We had a bad punt and it changed field possession a little bit,” said Carlinville coach Chad Easterday of Hillsboro gaining some second half traction. “We couldn’t get them stopped and so they had a little momentum. Donovan came up with a big pick down there to change the momentum of the fourth quarter.”
The Cavies struggled to get the ball in the end zone early in the game, as the teams played to a scoreless duel after one quarter.
CHS’ first offensive drive of the season was turned over on downs at the Hillsboro five-yard line. The second drive was a Hillsboro interception at the Hiltopper 40-yard line.
Early in the second quarter, the Cavies were again turned away inside the five-yard line on downs.
But Hillsboro fumbled the ball to Carlinville at their own seven-yard line moments later, and the Cavies finally got on the board.
Garrett Campbell’s one-yard touchdown made it 6-0 with 7:57 left in the half.
Hillsboro began a drive that lasted over four minutes, but stalled on downs at the Carlinville 44-yard line.
Carlinville answered by going to the pass, with Jarret Easterday completing three of four passes on a 59-yard drive. Jake Ambuel had receptions of 29 and 18 yards before Tucker Hughes ran 16-yards up the gut for the second touchdown of the half. It was 12-0 Cavies at the half.
Carlinville opened the second half with a patented drive, taking just over four minutes off the clock to drive 69 yards.
A 27-yard catch and run by Kyle Dixon set the Cavies up inside the 25-yard line of Hillsboro. Six plays later, Campbell scored from two yards out, and Carlinville had an 18-0 lead.
The game turned in the Hiltoppers favor late in the third quarter, driving 51 yards in 15 plays, benefiting from a pass-interference penalty on a fourth down and eight play.
Gunner Lentz found the end zone from three yards out to make it 18-7 with 19.2 seconds left in the third quarter.
After forcing a punt, the Toppers again began marching down field. A halfback option pass from Lentz to Kaden Lemon of 19 yards set the Toppers up in Carlinville territory. Lentz and Christian Hernandez then rotated handoffs, garnering 22 yards to march the ball to the Cavie 16-yard line.
But then Dillon Civitate’s pass to the end zone was picked off by King with 5:34 left to play, ending the scoring threat.
The Cavies took 3:43 of the time off the clock before being forced to punt, but a solid punt inside the 10-yard line left Hillsboro little time left to do anything.
Four plays later, the Cavies sealed the game on a fourth-down stop.
“That’s a really, really good football team to play Week One,” C.Easterday said. “We would have liked to see us score a few more points – we had a couple of opportunities down there that didn’t get put on the board. We have things to clean up – it’s week one, with new kids in new positions. A new flavor, a new look this year so I was very pleased with our effort.”
Easterday completed 12 of 19 passes for 127 yards.
Ambuel caught five passes for 68 yards, with Dixon hauling in five catches for 50.
Hughes had 64 yards rushing on 13 attempts, and Campbell finished with 48 yards on 14 attempts and two scores. The Cavaliers had 127 yards passing and 130 rushing for 257 total.
Hillsboro was limited to 55 yards passing, including Civitate which was 6-20 for 36 yards. Gentz rushed 14 times for 61 yards. The Toppers had 185 yards total offense.
“I thought physicality we matched theirs,” C.Easterday said. “The defensive line, which really was a staple in the football game for two and a half quarters, I thought our front five controlled their front five which made it very difficult for them.”
A.J. Chapman had 15 tackles, three solo and Max Rogers had 13 tackles, three solo. Dixon added 12 tackles, four solo. Jordan Bressler recorded a sack. King also recovered a fumble as well as his interception.
“Coming here week one we knew was going to be a challenge,” C.Easterday said. “Traditionally, the rivalry between Hillsboro and Carlinville in terms of physicality has always been one and tonight didn’t disappoint.”