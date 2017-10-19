Hallock gets milestone win as Tigers win Waverly title

Hallock gets milestone win as Tigers win Waverly

WAVERLY (Oct. 19, 2017) – Greenfield-Northwestern volleyball coach Tyann Hallock achieved her 150th win while coaching the Lady Tigers to a tournament championship on Saturday at the Waverly Tournament.

Hallock is in her eighth year as a head volleyball coach, serving all of those in the WIVC Conference with three years at Triopia, two years at Carrollton, and the last three with the Greenfield-Northwestern Lady Tigers.

Hallock was presented the game ball and a commemorative print after the Lady Tigers second win at the tournament which was over Camp Point Central.

“I was extremely surprised by the recognition. It had been such and emotional week with the ‘Pink’ game on Tuesday, then Senior Night on Thursday, that I didn’t really think it was in the forefront of anyone’s mind,” Hallock said. “I was just looking forward to us playing well on Saturday and placing high in the tournament. I figured we would celebrate quickly as a team if it happened.

“I had no idea they had gotten so many people involved in recognizing (the 150th win) it. It was awesome and winning the tournament was just as great, if not better, than my 150th. To come out and play so well and win that tournament for the first time in many years…it was fantastic to see our team really come together and finish so strong. And for the 150th…I just think of all the players that helped get me to that point, from Triopia to Carrollton to Greenfield-Northwestern. I have been so fortunate to coach some great players and have some great assistant coaches.”

As it turns out, a lot of people had the win on their minds. Players and staff at both Greenfield and Northwestern schools had been collecting stats and figuring out when the win would most likely occur so that the deserved recognition would take place and not just be passed by quietly.

Calls were made to Waverly to set up a game ball trade, markers were stuffed in gym bags to sign the ball, the team scorekeeper was entrusted with the print and the Lady Tigers had to clear all that out of their minds so that they could get those wins for their coach.

To get that championship win, the Tigers had to defeat Routt who had beaten them earlier in the season. Topping off the celebration, two Greenfield-Northwestern players were named to the All-Tournament team in Kassidy Walters and Hailey Driscoll.

GFNW had beaten Pittsfield and tied Hardin-Calhoun to advance to the finals against Routt.

The Lady Tigers will host their own IHSA Regional at Greenfield. Greenfield-Northwestern will take on Morrisonville

Gillespie def. Mt. Olive

At Gillespie, the Miners held off the Wildcats 27-25, 25-21 Thursday night.

Rachael Kernich had seven kills and eight digs, and Lily Gretak added four kills and seven points. Miranda Matta added two aces; Kaleigh Ziglar had 13 assists and MaKenzy Sorsen had six digs for Mt. Olive.

Bunker Hill def. EAWR

AT Bunker Hill, the Minutemaids beat the Oilers of East Alton Wood River Thursday night in two games.

Bunker Hill got eight kills from Mallory Schwegel and three aces from Daphne Devall. Hannah Kahl had seven digs, and Grace Kiffmeyer had 12 assists.

Bunker Hill def. Mt. Olive

At Bunker Hill, the Minutemaids won a county battle with rival Mt. Olive Monday, 25-13, 25-18.

The Wildcats got six points and three kills from Kernich. Ziglar added four points and seven assists with one ace. Gretak had four kills.

Celebrating with Coach Hallock after the win are front row, left to right: Madison Graham, Hailey Driscoll, Jessa Vetter, Carly Gregory, Taylor Smith, and Kaitlyn Foiles. Back row: Katie Williams, Kersty Gibbs, Carlye Ornellas, Jessica Cox, Kassidy Walters, Coach Tyann Hallock, Brooke Gibbs, Luna Boggs, Ava Oros, Delaney McEvers, Gillian Bowman, Peyton Arnett, and Assistant Coach Rachael Goodall. Photo by Laurie Driscoll