Hallmark Healthcare of Carlinville hires new director of nursing

Hallmark Healthcare of Carlinville has named Stacy Pryor, R.N., as its new Director of Nursing. Her vast knowledge of long-term care nursing will be a critical addition to the skilled nursing facility.

Pryor has been working in nursing since 2003. She worked part of her nursing career as a cardiac nurse, where she became board-certified in cardiac care. Pryor has spent her entire nursing career to date working in both long-term care and hospital settings.

Born and raised in Litchfield, Pryor graduated from Litchfield High School. During high school, she worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA). While working as a CNA Pryor became a Geriatric Care Specialist. Later she attended Lincoln Land Community College where she obtained her associate degree.

