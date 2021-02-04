Hallmark Healthcare of Carlinville hires new director of nursing

Hallmark Healthcare of Carlinville hires new director of

Hallmark Healthcare of Carlinville has named Stacy Pryor, R.N., as its new Director of Nursing. Her vast knowledge of long-term care nursing will be a critical addition to the skilled nursing facility.

Pryor has been working in nursing since 2003. She worked part of her nursing career as a cardiac nurse, where she became board-certified in cardiac care. Pryor has spent her entire nursing career to date working in both long-term care and hospital settings.

Born and raised in Litchfield, Pryor graduated from Litchfield High School. During high school, she worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA). While working as a CNA Pryor became a Geriatric Care Specialist. Later she attended Lincoln Land Community College where she obtained her associate degree.

Read the rest of the story in this week’s Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat.