Hailey J. Bertels, 20

STAUNTON (Nov. 27, 2017) – Hailey JoAnn Bertels, 20, of Staunton passed away Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017, in Hamel.

She was born March 18, 1997, in Alton to Dean Bertels and Cassy Loflin.

Ms. Bertels graduated from Staunton High School in 2015. She was currently attending Murray State University in Murray, Ky., where she was majoring in speech pathology. She loved her family and friends.

Surviving are her parents, Cassy Loflin of Staunton; Dean Bertels of Staunton; two brothers, Dallas Bertels and Titan Bertels, both of Staunton; her paternal grandfather, Allen Dean Bertels of Dorsey; maternal grandparents, Glen and Beverly Loflin of Staunton; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

She was accompanied in death by her sister, Madisen Bertels. Preceding her in death were her paternal grandmother, JoAnn Bertels; and great-grandfather, Roy Cooper.

Public visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 2, in the Staunton High School new gym; the family asks attendees to dress as Bertels would know them. Private family services will be held Wednesday, Nov. 29, at WillIamson Funeral Home in Staunton , with Rev. George Gude officiating. Her remains were cremated; there will be no burial.

To sign the guestbook, visit williamsonfh.com.