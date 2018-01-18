Guthrie-Wynn Insurance focuses on customer service

CARLINVILLE (Jan. 18, 2018) – Not much has changed at Guthrie-Wynn Insurance Agency in the five years since it acquired Wagner Insurance following the death of Matt Wagner. Staff at both offices remains the same, and their primary focus remains on customer service, according to John Wynn, who co-owns the company with Michael Guthrie.

“I would say that transition could not have gone any better, and I would credit Tammy Fish, who is our main person over at that office,” said Wynn, noting Fish has worked there for about 20 years. “It has gone very smoothly, but it’s a transition that I wish would’ve never even had the opportunity to occur. Matt was a good friend of mine, and I know he’s missed by so very many people in the community.”

Each year since the transition occurred, the company has presented the $500 cash Matthew S. Wagner Business Award to a Carlinville High School graduating senior who plans to pursue a business-related major; this will be the sixth year the award is offered. The award is a way for the company to keep Wagner in people’s minds. “We’ve wanted to continue that agency in many ways with things that I know Matt cared about, and we’re proud of the award we give each year in his name,” said Wynn.

Guthrie-Wynn is an independent insurance agency which represents many different companies. “Most of our insureds have different needs, and so it gives us a wide variety of companies to try to meet those needs and come up with competitive prices,” said Wynn. “Our insurance markets, the companies that we represent, change periodically, but that has been very stable over the last five or six years.” He noted there are 6-8 main companies the agency works with, and they also have the ability to conduct business through specialty companies when the need arises.

The agency was first formed in 1957 by John Guthrie, M. Guthrie’s father. M. Guthrie joined in 1968 and took ownership in the late 1980s. His sister, Cathy (Guthrie) Whitler, worked in the office from 1971-78, then came back in 1998 and has been there ever since.

“I’m the newbie here, and I’ve been here since 2002,” said Wynn. “The people that come in here as our customers, they’ve been dealing with the same people for a long time.” He thinks it’s important to have a local agency in a time when so much business is conducted online. “I think that when it comes to insurance, customers like to have someone locally that they can come in and ask questions to, or to pay their bill, or even to express frustrations — whatever it may be.”

Address: 256 North Broad

Phone: (217) 854-8412

Website: guthrieagency.com

Facebook: facebook.com/GuthrieWynnAgency

Email: insurance@guthrieagency.com

Hours: Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

John Wynn co-owns Guthrie-Wynn Insurance Agency with Michael Guthrie, who was unavailable for the photo.