Guns, Hoses and Lifesaving bowling event held

The Gillespie Police Department won the third annual Guns, Hoses and Lifesavers bowling event Saturday, Sept 7. A $250 check was awarded to them and they donated it to the Gillespie Caring Center. The Gillespie Police Department, from left, included Jassen Stinnett, Rick Stinnett, Bridget Koniak and Steve Anderson.