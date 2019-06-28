Growth to continue at the Smoky Jennings’ Pavilion

The Smoky Jennings Pavilion will be open every day at 11 a.m. serving the Macoupin County Fair’s famous fish and fries. Several varieties of beverages will be available.

On Thursday, June 27, there will be a preliminary competition for the Illinois State Fair Karaoke Contest. More information can be found on the Illinois State Fair website or at macoupincountyfair.org.

Over the weekend, the NCR Band (Friday) and the local favorite Glendale Riders (Saturday) will be featured. Flyers are also located on the Macoupin County Fair’s website.

The Smoky Jennings Pavilion was built just before the 2018 fair by R & E Buildings. A donation from Smoky Jennings Chevrolet made this project possible. The pavilion replaced the historic beer tent that had been an icon stop for many fairgoers over the years. Now, the fair has taken it over again. Beer will be sold in cans and the signature fish squares will once again be available and served on bread.

A tent was added to the side of the old beer tent, in which several bands performed. Now, all acts will be hosted on a new stage.

The pavilion is staffed by volunteers and local fire departments to help run the faccility and raise money for new equipment.

For the last few months, Area Heating and Cooling (Danny Koster), Glass Cutters (Daron and Kimmy Donner), Kelly Hutson Plumbing, Mitchell Brothers Electric and Koster Construction LLC have worked together to build a new kitchen. The old one, which was without air conditioning and held together by one wall, has been replaced with this recent installment. The public is encouraged to come out and see the new foundation these groups have laid.

“The fair is very thankful to Smoky Jennings Chevrolet for their generous donation and commitment,” said Macoupin County Fair President Kim Rhodes.

The pavilion will close at 1 a.m. from Thursday through Saturday.

